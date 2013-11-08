Lufkin crossfit box hosting winter competition

A Lufkin crossfit box is hosting their first ever crossfit competition.

In December Loudhouse Crossfit will host the "No Baby, Leave the Stockings On" winter throw down

The competition is girls only and anyone can sign up. The only rule is that Christmas stockings are a must.

Athletes will compete in three different workouts and the top athletes from each division will compete in the "12 pains of Christmas" workout.

"The Rx'd division is going to be a little heavier we have a 155 pound deadlift for Rx'd and 105 for scaled. The Rx'd will be required to do pull-ups and the scaled division will do kettlebells," said Amanda Skinner, Owner, Loudhouse Crossfit.

The top winning athletes will qualify to compete nationally.

For more information visit http://www.loudhousecrossfit.com/

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.