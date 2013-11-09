Lufkin PD: 18-wheeler driver arrested for driving while intoxicated

Lufkin Police assisted DPS in the pursuit of an intoxicateddriver of an 18-wheeler Friday night.

According to Corpral Brooks with the Lufkin PoliceDepartment, the driver James Keith Abel, 48, was driving 55 miles per hourwhile being pursued by law enforcement.

The report says LPD used a spike system to stop the truck.The pursuit ended on the 1900 block of East Denman Ave. near Jack in the Box.

Abel was arrested by DPS and charged with; evading arrest,driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.