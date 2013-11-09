Lufkin couple arrested for alleged K-2 possession in parking lot

Friday night two were arrested after police found them incar with more than eight ounces of K-2.

According to the Lufkin Police Report, police received acall of suspicious activity on the 1100 block of East Denman Ave.

The report says when officers arrived they noticed franticactivity inside the vehicle.

According to the report, Brett Aliaferro, 19 and hisgirlfriend Victoria Lindsey, 20, were found in the vehicle with clear bags ofleafy substances.

Corpral Brooks with the Lufkin Police Department saysAliaferro gave officers consent to search the vehicle. He says officers found abrown paper bag between the driver's seat and center console.

The report says officers found 8.3 ounces of K-2 inside thevehicle.

Both Aliaferro and Lindsey were charged with possession of acontrolled substance.

