SFA men's basketball set to face former coach

The Jacks basketball team won its season opener last Friday 90 to 64 over UT-Tyler. Next up for Brad Underwood's team is a road date tomorrow night at Texas State to face former head coach Danny Kaspar. After scoring 87 in its exhibition game and 90 on Friday, the Jacks offense is off to a hot start. As for playing Kaspar, Underwood thinks his guys will play with a little extra motivation.

Underwood says, "I'm sure they will probably have a little pep in their step to be honest, but I try to prepare every game just the same no matter who the opponent is and what we are doing and no more emphasis one way or the other but I'm sure for our guys there will be a little sense of adrenalin go through their bodies."

