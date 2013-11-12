Jasper PD investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-month-old baby boy

TheJasper Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby boythat occurred Friday afternoon.

JasperPolice Chief Robert McDonald said the death is under investigation because thenature of the baby's death is suspicious. An autopsy has been ordered.

Accordingto McDonald, the person taking care of the child called 911 from a Jasperresidence Friday afternoon. The caller was performing CPR at the time.

Afterthe baby was taken to the emergency room of a Jasper hospital, the child wasairlifted to Children's Hospital in Houston at 2:30 p.m. The baby died at theHouston hospital Saturday.

