Nacogdoches not looking to be one and done

Not many people gave Nacogdoches a chance to beat Lufkin, but it did, few thought they would hang with highly ranked Carthage, but the Dragons only lost by 4, and certainly after an 0 and 10 campaign last season, it was a forgone conclusion Nacogdoches would be watching the playoffs from the couch. Wrong again.

Senior defensive end Jacorey Whitaker says, "I knew it was going to be a turnaround from the offseason and how hard we worked. We dropped off everyone that wasn't looking forward to making a commitment." Head coach Bobby Reyes added, "This team is excited, this team is hungry."



The next hurdle is to win a post-season game, something the Dragons haven't done since 1992. Heck the program only has 3 post season wins in the last 40 years and is making its first playoff appearance since '06. Inexperience though, isn't a concern.



"As long as you know your team is going to play hard, you don't worry about anything and so I know we are going to play hard," Reyes says. "Wide receiver Reed Watson added,"I just think we are going to be so stoked to be here that we are just going to go out and give it 100 percent."



Its been 80 percent run versus pass lately for the Nacogdoches offense, but take that away and it will adjust. Quarterback Bryce Matthews says, "We can do anything, if they are stacking the box, we can throw the football and if they are spreading out I feel like we can run it straight at them." Reyes added, "We can throw the football, we know we can throw, but when you have the opportunity to run for 414 yards and control the game then that's what you do."



As for beating their first round opponent in Mansfield Summit. We expect to win Friday night, I have already set the playoff dates next week for the two teams we are suppose to match-up with," Reyes said. Whitaker ended by saying, "We want to go all the way. We are not just going to be proud to get in, we want to be proud that we can go and keep going and keep going."

