Jasper's Terrell Cuney honored, team preparing for playoffs

After beginning the season ranked in the top 25 in class 3A by Texasfootball.com, Jasper quickly fell out the rankings thanks to two losses in the first three weeks. But the Bulldogs have won 5 of 6 and head into the playoffs at 6 and 3 overall.



They are set to face Palestine who comes in at 7 and 3, and the match-up is good enough to be the Red Zone game of the week which will take place Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium at SFA. Jasper running back Terrance Cuney is one the best our area has to offer and will likely be called upon big time. The Bulldogs have scored 48 or more points in three of their last four games and enter the post-season playing some solid football.

Head coach Darrell Barbay says, "Down this stretch, I really feel like we are starting to peak and play good football when we need to. I don't think our kids are tired of playing ball, we are really starting to hit our stride right now and I'm really excited and I think our kids are excited because the best football we got is still to come." Offensive lineman Terrell Cuney added," Its either win or go home, its playoffs and we don't want to come up short, we want to win."

Speaking of Terrell Cuney. The offensive lineman was officially named a member of the U.S. Army High School Football All-American team this afternoon and will play in the All-American Bowl in January. Cuney will be one of 90 high school football players from the entire country participating and oddly enough, Terrell expected to be playing in this game.

He said, "I really believed I was going to be able to play in this game this year. I said to my mom and I don't like to say stuff but I worked hard for it and I think God. I want to go down there and make a big impression and show why I'm there and why I am an all American."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.