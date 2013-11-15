Jasper police charge man in connection to baby's death

Newton Police officers arrested a 23-year-old man on a felony warrant for injury to a child Friday afternoon in connection to the Nov. 8 death of the 4-month-old baby who had been in his care.

Jasper Police Chief Robert MacDonald said on Friday, Nov. 8, Justin Dewayne Havard, of Newton, called 911 and told the dispatcher that 4-month-old Ryland was choking. Havard had babysitting his girlfriend's two children, Ryland and a 4-year-old girl.

When Jasper PD officers questioned Havard at the hospital, his story allegedly didn't match the child's injuries, MacDonald said.

A medical examination showed the child had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

After the baby was taken to the emergency room of a Jasper hospital, the child was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Houston. The baby died at the Houston hospital Saturday, Nov. 9.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.