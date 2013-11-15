East Texas retailers looking to hire during holiday season

As holiday spirit begins to fill the aislesof shops around town businesses are working to prepare for their busiest season.

"Guests are excitedabout the season they anticipate some great deal and we're not going todisappoint this year," said Kris Hoepfner, Store Team Leader, Target.

According to the workforce solutions the holiday hiring season begins at the end of October andcontinues through December.

"We always let ourcustomers know coming into the workforce here that retail and delivery servicesat the end of the year are really good opportunities," said John Riley,Site Manager, Workforce Solutions

Fashion District Manager RobertaHarding says in the past few months they have seen a lot of growth and with newshops coming in, Harding says they are increasing their staff to match theincrease in business.

"We just hired threegirls and we have two more coming in for the fashion district for the differentshops," said Harding.

Over at Target, store TeamLeader Kris Hoepfner says they are hiring anywhere from 50 to 60 team membersto provide guests with a great holiday shopping experience.

"Mainly we arelooking for people who are very good about giving guest services we want to getpeople that are energized to engage with our customers," said Hoepfner.

Radio Shack, Best Buy andTwisted Sisters are a few other stores that are hiring locally.

Angelina County SiteManager for Workforce Solutions John Riley says seasonal work could turn into along term job.

"A lot of thosepositions can definitely turn from temporary to seasonal to full time,"said Riley.

About 30 percent of ourteams stay beyond the holiday season," said Hoepfner.

