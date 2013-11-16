Lufkin woman arrested after allegedly hitting husband with box fan

A Lufkin woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting her husband with a box fan early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, the victim claimed his wife, Sandra Sims, 50, accused him of cheating on her and threw a box fan on his head while he was lying down.

When officers arrived on scene Sims was outside the residence attempting to break a car window.

According to the report, Sims yelled at officers and pointed a stick at them when they arrived on scene.

The report says that when officers tried to arrest her she pulled away and tried to avoid being handcuffed.

Sims was arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

