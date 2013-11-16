Nacogdoches PD: Woman arrested for DWI with 3 children in car

A Nacogdoches woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car.

According to the police report, Lavell Sowell, 30, was stopped at the Taco Bell location on the 1600 Block of North Street around 11:30 Friday night.

The report says Sowell failed a field sobriety test and officers determined she was intoxicated.

According to the report, there were three children in the car all under the age of 16.

The children were released to an adult passenger that officers determined was sober.

