Motorcycle ministry lending a helping hand with holiday toy runs

Teddy bears and baby dolls took a backseat on the way to thewomen's shelter Saturday morning.

"It's not just aboutmotorcycles it's about helping kids," said Scott Wilcox, Owner, Cycle Heaven.

About 50 bikes made their way down Highway 69 to make surethe holiday season was bright for everyone.

"This will help themso much and to not have to worry about not being able to buy their childrenChristmas presents," said Merlene Wilcox, BKC, Motorcycle Ministry.

Saturday's toy run is the first of many for the Brother'sKeepers Church Motorcycle Ministry.

Cycle Heaven Owner Scott Wilcox says the group startscollecting toys in September then they distribute them to local non-profitsthat work to help families.

"There's so many brokenfamilies and broken homes out there right now and children are unfortunatelythe ones that get harmed and hurt by it," said Scott Wilcox.

Wilcox says the tradition of giving is not just during theholiday season but year round and they hope their display today will serve as areminder of true meaning of the season.

"The main reason isto show the love of Christ to folks and help the children," said Scott Wilcox.

With each toy run the ministry believes it they have the opportunityto make an impact on the community.

"God puts us on earth to serve people and when we as acommunity help people that are less fortunate," said Merlene Wilcox.

The next toy run for the ministry is December 7th;the toys will go to Buckner Children and Family place.

