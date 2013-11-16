Brother and sister killed in Jasper after DPS chase ends in fiery crash

Two people have died following a collision Saturday morning that started with a DPS pursuit.

According to Jasper Police Chief Robert MacDonald, around midnight 19-year-old James Taylor of Houston was pulled over by a DPS Trooper for a traffic violation.

MacDonald said Taylor drove off and was pursued by the trooper into the city of Jasper. Once inside city limits Jasper Police Officers assisted with the pursuit.

According to MacDonald the pursuit ended when Taylor ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 96 and Milam Street.

MacDonald said Taylor's vehicle was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. MacDonald said the vehicle spun, struck a parked car and caught fire.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, his sister Shelby Taylor, 17, of Houston was also killed in the crash. The other passenger, Edgar Avalos, 34 was ejected from the car but survived.

