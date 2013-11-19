East Texans weigh-in on creationism debate

Later this week, the Texas State Board of Education is scheduled to approve new science textbooks for Texas classrooms.

Tuesday they heard arguments to include creationism in science curriculum.

In the beginning God created heaven and earth. It's the first verse in the Bible goes hand in hand with creationism.

"Creationism is derived from the book of Genesis in the Bible, therefore it would be a violation of the Constitution, the doctrine of church and state separation," said Louis Cable, a local evolutionist.

Creationists argue that creationism should be taught in Texas public schools as an alternative theory to evolution.

"If we're educated and we're going to be open to dialogue we should be able to hear from various view points and make a decision from there," said Randy Brown, Calvary Baptist Church.

Pastor Jeff Robinson believes there is just a much scientific evidence to support creation as there is to support evolution.

"It's also truth, therefore truth has to be taught whether it's simply science or simple religion," Robinson said.

However, retired geologist Louis Cable disagrees, Cable said evolution is the ideal example of a scientific theory because it accurately explains all of the data and calls creationism a myth.

"There's no basis in reality; it doesn't belong in a legitimate science class room along with the other legitimate scientific theories," said Cable.

Within the next three days, the board is expected to decide on which textbooks will be approved.

Lufkin ISD Assistant Superintendent Lynn Torres says once the decision has been made, the main focus of the school district is enforcing what they are expected to teach.

"We have to be the neutral party. What we have to teach here is the science; we have to stay out of the religious fight," Torres said.

And, Torres says, to turn their focus on using whatever is in the new textbooks to improve the quality of education for their students.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the new textbooks will reach classrooms in the 2014-2015 school year.

Lufkin ISD says they are anxious to use new textbooks, because the new curriculum will include digital media and offer students digital resources.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.