SFA football & basketball update

Aside from the final three minutes of the game last Friday against Texas, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team proved it could hang with a Big 12 squad. Tied 60 to 60, the Jacks were outscored by the Longhorns 12 to 2 in the final stretch and lost by 10.

The message moving forward from first year head coach Brad Underwood, learn how to finish. The Jacks outscored Texas 28 to 14 off the bench, which is something they need more of. Now is the time to develop depth and find some scorers that can come off the pine. in addition, developing chemistry between coach Underwood and the players is a work in progress.

Coach underwood says, "Everything is about trust and I've got to trust them and they have to trust me. You earn that in practice and we are trying to put as many situations and scenarios in practice that allow us to have an understanding of what we want to do and its something I don't take lightly."

The largest trophy in college football will be up for grabs this Saturday when Stephen F. Austin travels to Natchitoches, La. to take on rival Northwestern State. The Jacks will be gunning for their fifth straight win over the Demons and will look to keep Chief Caddo in Nacogdoches for another year. For that to happen though, SFA will have to win its first road game in two years. But you guessed it, the Jacks last road win came against Northwestern State to end the 2011 season. SFA enters on a five game losing streak, but head coach J.C. Harper expects his team to fight hard.

Harper says, "I would like to think that they are like finally, whew, we get a chance here. SFA is wounded and hurting and we are. But that's one thing I'm really proud of our team about, I mean they play hard and moral is great and practice is good so I feel sure that we will be ready to play this weekend and excited to work hard to keep the chief."

