West Sabine has more to accomplish

For only the second time in school history, number three West Sabine has finished the regular season undefeated. A strong senior class and a united group of players has the Tigers playing some inspired football.

"I have been here since kindergarten and we have been together for a long time so I think that plays a key role in how good we are doing and how close we are and the leadership on our team," senior Hayden Comeaux said. Charles Latham added, "It feels good to be apart of an undefeated team. Our senior class, we work hard, we have wanted this all our life. We just give it all we got, we have no regrets and we have pure heart."



That perfect run into the playoffs has a lot of people buying into West Sabine as state title contenders. Texasfootball.com has picked the Tigers to win it all, but the players aren't listening. Hayden said, "I've hard a little bit of it on facebook, other stuff like that but we are West Sabine, we ardent worried about what everybody else is saying good things or bad things." "We are coming out to work and no matter what team we are playing we are coming out to work real hard and trying to get there to the state title," senior running back Nick Williams added. Latham finished by saying, "What steps in here is what coach talks to us about all the time, integrity. We just cant take anybody lightly, that's just the way we play."



Indeed, head coach Todd Stark has his team grounded. Not long along people were saying they hadn't beat anybody. Combine a talented squad with a chip on its shoulder and that could equal state championship.



Williams said, "Everybody really hadn't been giving us respect until the playoffs so I think that's really made us hungry for that state championship." Latham added, "This would make a big impact on my life, not only in sports wise, but it would motivate us to work harder as a person so I believe we can go all the way and I'm hoping and praying that we can."



