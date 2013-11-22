Diboll athletes sign national letter of intent

It was a special day for two Diboll athletes. Both Eric DeJesus and Sarah Smith signed national letters of intent to play their respective sports in college. Eric isn't going far, he's headed to SFA to play baseball under head coach Johnny Cardenas. The stand-out shortstop said he will most likely move to 2nd base with the Jacks. As for Sarah, she is going to play softball at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie. Both talked about what this means to them.

Eric said, "All the work that I put it, its all paying off right now. Playing at the next level is good. Coach Cardenas you know I am already used to him, he has watched me play a lot and he talks to me like he is a sibling." Sarah said, " I am really excited because this is a Christian school and around a Christian environment that I've grown up in and want to stay in and I'm really excited that is where god is putting me and setting me up to do something with my life and be a good influence on younger children just being able to go out and do what I love."

