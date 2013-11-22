Nacogdoches police arrest woman in stabbing death of man

Nacogdoches police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death with a kitchen knife in a domestic dispute on West Spradley Street Thursday night.

Paula Yvette Harris, 39, is charged with first-degree murder.

Derek Maiden, 42, died at a Nacogdoches hospital.

According to a press release, police were called to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West Spradley Street at 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Maiden in the garage area of the home, with a single stab wound to the upper portion of his body. He was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police believe the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute and that Maiden was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

"I was shocked because we were out here last night maybe 20 minutes after I went inside the house my neighbor calls me and is telling me to look outside because there are police cars outside," said Emma Ervine, Neighbor.

Emma Ervine says the couple has lived in the neighborhood for about three years and said the couple has had their issues.

"They're always fighting this is not the first time the police was called," said Ervine.

Officers arrested Harris, but she became ill while she was at the police station, according to the press release. They took her to a Nacogdoches hospital, where she remains under police custody. Once she is released, she will be taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

A three-year-old child was also in the home during the stabbing, police are reporting the child is now in the custody of family members.

