Trinity PD: Suspect arrested after club shooting - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Trinity PD: Suspect arrested after club shooting

Kavonte Major. Source(Trinity Police Department.) Kavonte Major. Source(Trinity Police Department.)
TRINITY, TX (KTRE) -

A Huntsville man involved in a shooting at Trinity club hasbeen arrested.

Tuesday, Kavonte Major, 21, was arrested in Huntsville for assaultwith a deadly weapon.

According to the Trinity Police Department, Major is one oftwo suspects involved in a shooting at Charlie Maes, a local club in Trinity.Authorities say the shooting happened on November 2nd at 1:55 a.m.

Major was transported from Huntsville to the Trinity PoliceDepartment, he has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Hisbond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly