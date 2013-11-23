Hundreds deliver Thanksgiving meals in Lufkin food drive

Thanksgiving is just a week away andmore than 1,500 families received a full Thanksgiving meal Saturday morning.

"We have an assembly line, a listof people, we get people to deliver it literally will take from 8:00 a.m. tonoon," said Inselmann.

The community food drive is a 31-year-oldtradition in Lufkin.

"It's not just about giving food,it's about giving hope," said Bob Inselmann, Angelina County Judge.

In 1982 it started with one churchcongregation, each member bringing a box of food, now the effort has had aripple effect throughout the community.

"People of all denominations, allwalks of life and you can tell from the vast amount of people here today, thatthey came to work, to make someone else," said Rev. Bettie Kennedy, FoodDrive Founder.

Food drive volunteers deliverThanksgiving boxes throughout Angelina County and neighboring cities such asNacogdoches and Corrigan.

And they believe those doing thegiving and receiving are forever changed by the act of kindness.

"It reminds people to be thankfulfor everything that we have, we're able to other people's homes and meet them,"said Inselmann.

Lufkin High School senior Taylor Johnson hasvolunteered for five years and she says it's because she's grateful foreverything she has and she hopes to do her part in giving to others.

"When you give back it puts joyin your heart," said Johnson.

Reverend Bettie Kennedy founded thefood drive and she says volunteers are doing more than just delivering meals.

"Proverbs 19:17 says, when you give tothe poor you lend unto the Lord and great is your reward," said Kennedy.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.