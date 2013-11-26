SFA parts ways with J.C. Harper

Stephen F. Austin head football coach J.C. Harper has been fired. In 7 seasons as the head man, Harper went 37 and 45, winning the Southland Conference in 2009 and 2010. This year though, the Jacks went just 3 and 9 and ended the season on a five game losing streak. SFA's defense was horrendous with three of the losses ranking in the top 10 in most points allowed in a single game in school history.

Athletic director Robert Hill talked about the decision to fire Harper and what his plan is moving forward. Hill said, "This is a sport that the university expects great things from, it's a sport that receives the bulk of our resources and there are high expectations. I just felt like the direction we needed to talk was to try to find a way to get better and I just didn't have confidence the direction we were taking is what we needed to do."



Hill added, "Once you get 10 games in I don't think youth is much as an issue as maybe injuries or motivation. But not knowing how to line up right, those kind of things it gets pretty frustrating."



He went on to say, "Any time you change the head coach, you pretty much chance your assistants. Here at our university, we keep them here until we get a new head coach and then he makes that decision. I do guarantee them a quality interview and an opportunity to stay here if they like, but they have to interview with the head coach."



As far as moving forward, Hill said, "Why we are not winning with this group, again I'm not a coach but I wonder. With a new person here with a new attitude on things maybe they can get this thing going. certainly going to try and find that right person. the real good head coaches that I have observed in my life have been those that they motivate and organize and those will be high on my list."

