Lovelady proving people wrong

Of the eight area football teams still alive in the playoffs, one sticks out like a sore thumb. The Lovelady Lions. Needing a win in the final week to even qualify for the post-season, the Lions took care of business and now find themselves in the regional semi-finals. In its two playoff wins, Lovelady has outscored its opponents 48 to 8, proving people wrong who thought they would be out a long time ago.

Running back Emanuel Williams said, "I'm going to tell you right now, I expected to be here. I know the guys that we have and the potential of the players that we have and we can do anything if we put our minds to it." Garrett Sweeney added, "Its my favorite thing to prove people wrong on the field, especially when everyone is saying you aren't going to go far, you are going to lose." Wyatt Logan finished by saying, "It's a good feeling when you come home with that win. you want to prove them wrong, it just gives you that deep gut feeling you want to prove them wrong and keep going."



For the first time all season, Lovelady has reeled off three wins in a row. Its recent success comes down to doing the little things right and coming together as a team. "We are getting pretty clean out there, we are getting younger players with more and more experience. we are starting to click, " Williams said. Jose Mora added," We are starting to get our blocks and we aren't just trying to each play individually and get the tackles we are actually trying to make plays as a team." "We are holding onto the ball lately. See during district we weren't doing that, but we are holding onto the ball and we have our quarterback back, " Dillon McLaughlin added. Coach Therwhanger also said, "I just think our kids have had a great attitude. We have been talking about having fun, not worrying about the outcome, just enjoying what you are going through right now and live for the moment."



Next up for the Lions is district foe Bremond, who they lost earlier this season too 56 to 18. But coach Therwhanger's team expects to hang with the undefeated and 6th ranked Tigers this time around. Mora said, "I want revenge on them and show them how we can play and that we have all of our starters on offense and I think we are going to do really well." McLaughlin finished by saying, "I want revenge on them. I want to show them that we can beat them and are capable of being them, if we execute well and we play a perfect game."

