Nacogdoches holiday shoppers avoid grocery store lines and head to farmer’s market

Localgrocery stores were packed with people last minute shopping for the Thanksgivingholiday.

But some holidayshoppers decided to head to the Nacogdoches Farmer's Market for their lastminute needs.

"Ilike this a lot better, I really do," said Dee Allums, shopper.

Nacogdochesresident Dee Allums came to the farmer's market with her family to pick up thefinishing touches for their holiday meal.

"I bought some of that honey and TexasBlackberry wine and some breads and biscuits," said Allums."

Even hereight-year-old granddaughter Kate got in on the shopping, she purchased somesoap and sweet potatoes.

"It'slike more fresh," said Kate Harvey, shopper.

Organicfarmer Fred Whorton is from Shelby County and he says at the farmer's marketyou're bound to find something special.

"Thisis just old time stuff, how our ancestors lived before the big grocery storeswere around," said Whorton.

Whorton says he gathered many of his producejust this morning and he says you find anything fresher than at the farmer'smarket.

"They'llget better food, it's as simple as that," said Whorton

Reba McCoysays she purchased some wine and pumpkin bread at the farmer's market and shesay's when it comes to preparing for the holidays it always about quality.

"Weknow the people and I've had excellent experiences with everything I've everpurchased from the farmer's market and I love the concept of supporting localmerchants," said McCoy.

ThisWednesday was the last Wednesday in 2013 that for the farmer's market, but it willcontinue to be open every Saturday until the end of the year.

