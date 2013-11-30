Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after pursuit through downtown

A Gilmore man was arrested after leading Nacogdoches police on a pursuit through downtown early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, Timothy Byrd, 27, refused to pull over for a traffic violation on University Drive.

The report says, Byrd drove through the downtown area and end up a La Hoya Soccer Field.

According to the report, at the soccer field, Byrd crashed into a ditch, got out of the vehicle and fled from officers.

Byrd was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Byrd is being charged with evading arrest and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.