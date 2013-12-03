Brookshire Brothers celebrate remodel in Gaslight location

It was a celebration of familyand community Tuesday morning as Brookshire Brother's officials celebrated thenewly remodeled, Gaslight location.

The store added sectionssuch as organic produce, sea food, all natural meat, and a healthy eatingsection.

Chief Operating Officer John Alston says theylistened to the comments and requests of customers to make changes to the facilityand give customers a great shopping experience.

"The benefit willcome in terms of having a variety of product available for the residents ofEast Texas in eliminating the need for travel outside of our community,"said Alston.

Saturday there will be a grand re-openingcelebration from 10:00a.m.to 4:00 p.m.

