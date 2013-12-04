Lufkin Dream Center to host first responder training

The Lufkin Dream Centerhas partnered with Traffick 911 and the Department of Homeland Security to

educate first responderson domestic minor sex trafficking.

Founder of the LufkinDream Center Billie Jean Johnson says first responders such as CPS workers, ministers,and teachers

Will learn how to helpchildren being trafficked, what signs to look for and how to get lawenforcement involved.

"What we've seen atthe dream center it doesn't look typically like what we think when we think ofchild sex trafficking its not the pimp in the fur coat it maybe the parentsthat are addicted to drugs that they are selling their children for theirhabit," said Johnson.

The training starts Thursday morning at 8:00a.m. in Community Service Building Room 104 at Angelina College.

The training is providedat no cost.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved