SFA football releases 2014 schedule

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjackfootball team will play seven games in Homer Bryce Stadium during the 2014 campaign,announced SFA Director of Athletics Robert Hill Wednesday morning.

"I think this might be one of thebest schedules we have had in a number of seasons,primarily because of theseven home games," Hill said. "It gives us a chance to be a factor in theconference race."

The 2014 schedule is highlightedby the season-opener at Kansas State on Aug. 30 in Manhattan, Kansas. The gameagainst the Wildcats will be the first NCAA FBSopponent for SFA outside thestate of Texas since traveling to Tulsa in 2006. The game will also representthe first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Following the game at K-State, the‘Jacks will play four consecutive games at home, beginning with Incarnate Word(Sept. 6). The game against UIW will represent the second of three first-evermeetings on the docket for 2014. SFA will follow up with Texas A&M-Commerce(Sept. 13) and Weber State (Sept. 20). The 'Jacks will face TAMUC for the firsttime since 2000, while the game against WSU concludes a home-and-home series.SFA will look to exact revenge on theWildcats before entering the bye week,after suffering a season-opening 50-40 loss in Ogden, Utah, in 2013.

For a second consecutive season,the 'Jacks will have an off-week before opening Southland Conference play. SFAwill conclude its four-game home stand with Central Arkansas (Oct. 4), beforeretaking the road for a pair of SLC games against Nicholls State (Oct. 11) andHouston Baptist (Oct. 18). The game against HBU will be the third and finalfirst-ever meeting for the 'Jacks and first between the two schools in theinaugural season for the Huskies in the conference.

After a home game againstSoutheastern Louisiana (Oct. 25), SFA will return to Houston for the 89thannual Battle of the Piney Woods against Sam Houston State (Nov. 1) and fifthinside Reliant Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

The 'Jacks will then close theirroad schedule with a game at McNeese State (Nov. 8), before hosting AbileneChristian (Nov. 15) and Northwestern State (Nov. 22) in their final two games.SFA and ACU will meet for the first time since 1999 and first as conferenceopponents, before the 'Jacks take on NWST in the annual Battle for Chief Caddo.

-SFA Athletics

