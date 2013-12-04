Corrigan doing just fine as underdog

Number 10 Hughes Springs and number 9 Centerville from Class 2A Division 2 have gone down in back to back weeks. The team to do it. Unranked, but undefeated Corrigan. The Bulldogs have reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in seven years and the team and community is enjoying the extra weeks of football.

Head coach Seven Armstrong said, "Kids are having fun. The community is having fun. We are playing football in December everybody is having fun." Quarterback Haden Armstrong added, "Town is shutting down every Friday. Its a great feeling out here when you are driving through town and everybody is like we are going to the game man."



Corrigan's mascot through this playoff run should change slightly from Bulldogs to underdogs. Each week they are picked to lose, but here they are in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.



Haden says, "Its a everyday and every week thing we are always underrated, always the team that is going to lose, but that is something we have dealt with even when we were little." Carlos Inguanzo added, "Everybody was saying we were suppose to lose to Hughes Springs but we keep proving them wrong and hopefully we just make it all the way."



Finding a way to win in the playoffs is what it's all about. And grinding out both yards and victories is Corrigan's way. Yes they can bust the long run, but pounding on opponents for four quarters is what the Bulldogs do best." Coach Armstrong said, "If we can sit in there and grind and get 3, 4 and 5 over and over again, we will take that all day long." Inguanzo added, " That's all we look forward too. We all know 4 and 5 yards is going to win the game and we all know the 4th quarter is our quarter."



Undefeated and 7th ranked Waskom is standing in the way of Corrigan getting to the state semi-finals for the first time since 2002. But history is on their side, as the 'Dogs took home the state title in that same year. Haden says, "Once we get passed this one, our school has been known that once we get passed this one we go all the way so it will be a big boost to the confidence if take this one on Friday night." Inguanzo finished by saying, "It would mean a lot, making history as it is."

