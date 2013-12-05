Former Jasper teacher arrested for alleged relationship with a student

A former teacher at Jasper High School has been charged forhaving an improper relationship with a student.

Jasper Police Chief Robert MacDonald said 31-year-oldCourtney Rachelle Wisinger was charged with improper relationship betweeneducator and student after a 17-year-old female student made the allegationagainst her.

MacDonald said the department's investigation began onNovember 21st, days later, Wisinger resigned from JHS, just a daybefore a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Wisinger was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $50,000bond.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.