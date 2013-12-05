Hudson's Jimmy Eby up for coach of the year

Hudson head baseball coach Glen Kimble said, "He's a fair athletic director, just what we need, he never says no. If he can't get it right now he'll get it for us later. He's good to work for. He doesn't mirco manage, he let's us run our programs the way we want to. He's a good boss." Girls head basketball coach Kristen Hines added," He treats us very well, he treats his athletes well. I coach a lot of his softball girls so just to hear them talk about how him and his influence, he's definitely a special person for the girls."

Those kind words by the Hudson coaches were directed at head softball coach Jimmy Eby. The athletic director is one of seven finalists up for coach of the year in the state of Texas on the web site, myplates.com. This is where everyone in East Texas needs to come together. The winner, which is decided by votes, gets an award and $25,000. But the money will not go to Eby. It will go to the whole Hudson athletic program. Eby helped guide the Lady Hornets softball team to back to back state titles and is well respected amongst his peers and competitors.

Eby said, "I don't care about the award, it's an honor to be voted coach of the year but it's more the money because the money goes to the kids, that's the number one thing, it's for the kids." Catcher Ashley Davis said," Coach Eby helps us all be hard working. He's already hard working and determined so we intern pick that up from him and you can really see it when we play we're all like a big family and we all work well together and we all work really hard." Alyssa Pierce finished by saying, "He's really pushed us a lot and he's a great coach to be with. As a freshmen I really was scared and he's helped me and had the confidence in my this whole time and through this day and he really helped me because I was nervous."

If you want to help Eby and Hudson athletics, just go www.myplates.com and vote. You can vote once per day on the same IP address. Or you can get crazy, and vote as many times per day from different computers. Voting ends December 8th.

