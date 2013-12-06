Lufkin man out to free Kim Saenz running for office

With five days until the deadline to sign up for elections in Angelina County, Angelina County Commissioner Kenneth Timmons has one opponent, Lufkin resident David Stua.

Right now Stua is the only candidate signed up in the Republican Primary.

You may remember Stua as the public information activist with a great interest in Kimberly Saenz.

A former DaVita nurse serving a life sentence but Stua hopes to prove her innocence and has made thousands of public records request to gather information.

But Stua says his candidacy has nothing to do with the Saez case

Stua says his opponent has been in office for 16 years and it's time for a change.

The candidate declined an interview on camera but sent KTRE this text saying "I firmly believe I can serve the public with my education and experience. County commissioners are more than just road commissioners; they control the purse strings of the county."

He goes on to say "I'm supporting keep the tax rate low, I believe we can keep the rates the same or lower and find more efficient spending of county money."

The deadline to sign up as a candidate is December 9th. If no one else signs up, Stua and Timmons will face off next November.

