30 Central students receive bikes from donation program

Christmas came early for the 30 lucky studentsat Central Elementary

Academy Sports and Outdoors selected Central Elementaryas one of the schools to benefit from their 12th Annual Bike Donation Program.

The 30 donated bikes weregiven to 15 boys and 15 girls.

Assistant Principal AnitaByrd says they honored students with good sportsmanship, good conduct, greatcharacters and showed leadership at the school.

"This year our schooltheme is building future generations and so these children are great peerteachers and they do a lot of leadership on our campus and this was a great wayto reward them," said Byrd.

The bike donation programoccurs throughout December across 13 states, over 3,300 boys and girl willreceive bikes through 110 separate donation events.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.