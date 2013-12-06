Cycle Heaven hosting toy run for children at Buckner Family Place

If you're doing anyshopping for those in need helping out is as easy and revving your engine.

The Brothers KeeperMotorcycle Ministry and Cycle Heaven is ready for its 4th Annual Toy Run.

The drive brings EastTexas children a Christmas they deserve.

Saturday bikers will meetat 11:00 a.m. at Cycle Heaven, the ride leaves at noon and heads to the BucknerChildren and Family Place for a special delivery.

"It's just amazing tosee the kids faces and I will say this, this particular toy run we get to seethe kids and we get to give the kids Christmas and actually give them thegifts," said Scott Wilcox, Owner, Cycle Heaven.

Organizers say the toy runwill go on Saturday despite the threat of winter elements.

The run will be escorted bythe sheriff's office and cars are more than welcome to follow behind.

