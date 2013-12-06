Lufkin bands hosting holiday concert Sunday

The Lufkin Community Band and the ACChamber Winds have partnered together to spread some holiday cheer. The bands will be hosting their winter concert this weekend.

Band directors say theaudience can expect classic winter tunes and many Christmas favorites.

The community band is madeup of community members with a passion for music, they work with the chamberwinds to create a unique and traditional concert that the whole family canenjoy

"It's an experienceyou don't normally have this is a band, there's not that many band concertsaround. It's something that really it's the only time you can get that here inLufkin," said Melvin Eckman, AC Band Director.

The concert is this Sundayat the Temple Theater.

Tickets are $4 for adults,$3 for seniors, students and children.

The show starts at 2:30 p.m.

