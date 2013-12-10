San Augustine woman arrested for DWI with child

A San Augustine woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated with a child.

According to Chief Deputy Gary Cunningham, Jamie Moore, 36, was driving into oncoming traffic near the intersection of State Highway 103 and State Highway 147.

Cunningham said she nearly hit a county constable's vehicle. According to the report, Moore was stopped by sheriff's deputies at 3:58 a.m. Moore's eight-year-old daughter was also in the car.

Cunningham said Moore was given a field sobriety test and did not pass, she was then taken to a local hospital to give a blood sample.

Moore was then arrested and booked into the San Augustine County Jail.

