Groveton man arrested after being found with lubricant and bras in a Walmart bathroom stall

Editor's note thisstory contains graphic language.

A Groveton man was arrested Friday after being found withstolen items in a Walmart bathroom.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches, ChristopherPetty, 34, was taken into custody after being found with lubricant and bras ina bathroom stall.

Sanches said an on duty deputy ran into Walmart to make apurchase. Sanches said an employee reported seeing Petty put women's underwearin his pants and take them into the bathroom.

Sanches said Petty was found masturbating inside one of thestalls, he was also in possession of two syringes.

Petty was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

