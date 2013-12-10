Nacogdoches man arrested for indecency with a child in 15-year-old case

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Monday for indecency with a child.

According to Sheriff Jason Bridges, the case occurred about 15 years ago when the child was younger than 10-years-old.

In a press release, Sheriff Bridges says the investigation began after the victim made an outcry to law enforcement.

James Charles Perkins, 47, was a family member to the victim at the time, the press release said he stayed at the victim's residence for several years.

The sheriff's office is investigating that Perkins inappropriately touched the child several times over a course of a three year period.

Perkins gave investigators a written confession to the crimes that occurred during this time.

Perkins was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, his bond was set at $25,000.

