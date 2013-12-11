Nacogdoches PD: Four suspects arrested after buying gas with stolen credit cards

Tuesday night the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested four suspects for identity theft.

Tomas Miranda-Gonzales, 56, Tomas Miranda-Mendez, 24, Luis Ortiz-Miranda, 26 and Johanner Laurence-Miranda, 34, all of Houston, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, officers had been alerted several days ago of two suspect vehicles that were purchasing large amounts of fuel using stolen credit card numbers.

Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m.an off duty officer was purchasing fuel at the Chevron in the 400 block of West Main in his personal vehicle. The officer recognized a vehicle matching the description of one of the vehicles pull into the business. NPD was alerted and while investigating the incident, the other suspect vehicle passed by. Officers stopped that vehicle and the investigation continued.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.