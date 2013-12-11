Lufkin man arrested on felony assault warrant after he wrecks car

A Lufkin man was arrestedTuesday morning on 24 warrants following a two-vehicle-accident.

Jermaine Simpson wastaken into custody following the accident at the intersection of State Highway94 and Farm to Market Rd. 706.

Following the accident Simpson was taken to the hospital because he said he was having leg pains.

After being cleared by X-rays, Simpson was taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Jail records show thatSimpson was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a motorvehicle, that incident happened in March of 2011.

Simpson was alsojailed for 21 capias warrants including charges such as; burglary of abuilding, expired license plates, inhumane treatment and theft.

Simpson's total bondamount is $11,538.

