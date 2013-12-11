San Augustine Co. Sheriff: Woman tried to sell stolen electronics

According to Deputy Tammy Fountain, Kelly Gibson, 20, was charged with engaging in criminal activity on Tuesday after attempting to sell stolen electronics.

Fountain says several electronic devices were stolen from San Augustine County residences in August. Fountain says each device was worth $200-$300.

Authorities say Gibson is one of three suspects who took the stolen electronics to Screen Geeks and sold them.

Fountain says the employees at Screen Geeks knew the items were stolen when the owner name and password on the devices didn't match the names of the sellers.

Fountain says Screen Geeks turned over surveillance video of the Gibson and two other suspects selling the stolen items.

Chase McClain, another suspect was arrested in Angelina County on different charges in an unrelated case.

San Augustine County authorities are still working to track down the final suspect.

