Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers: 7 trailers burglarized in hunting camp

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers isseeking information on a burglary of a hunting camp on County Road 445 in theEtoile community.

On November 26, 2013authorities discovered that seven camper trailers were forcibly entered andclothing items and personal property were taken.

In addition to these items, a5X12 utility trailer (Texas license 81930L), a red Honda EU 200I generator,several propane heaters and a Ruger model 77 30.06 rifle were taken.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers willpay up to $1,000.00 cash for information that leads to the arrest or indictmentof the person (s) responsible for this burglary. All information isconfidential and you will not be asked your name. Call 560-INFO (560-4636) orsend a tip on the web at www.ncstips.com.

