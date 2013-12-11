Recruits Reaction Texas Drama, Tenaha Preps

Lets be honest. I don't think anybody knows at this point if Texas head football coach Mack Brown is going to step down or be the head man next season. Orangebloods.com is reporting Brown will resign by the end of the week, but both Mack and the university are denying the reports.

The big question though. How does it affect future recruits? Lufkin junior wide receiver Keke Coutee is currently verbally committed to Texas and is waiting to see what happens. Coutee says he hopes Brown and the coaching staff stay because they are the ones they recruited him, but if Mack does leave its not the end of the world. Especially if Nick Saban becomes the man in charge.

Coutee says, "It doesn't really matter who the head coach is. I just want to be by great coaches. Mack and them recruited me. I love them all. I'm going to see what happens in the future. I'm pretty safe, but I'm just weighing my options and seeing how everything goes."

Tenaha's offense gets most of the focus and rightfully so with all star players like running back Chavis Gregory and quarterback J.R. Hill. See these guys play defense too and that's where the Tigers are truly shining in their playoff run. Tenaha is just one win away from playing for the Class 1A Division 2 state title for a third consecutive year. The Tigers have given up a total of 31 points in its three post-season victories and hasn't given up more than 16 points in a single playoff game. Next up is Hemphill transfer Justin Twine and Falls City. The dynamic tailback has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Ten aha's defense though, is up for the challenge.