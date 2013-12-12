Nacogdoches woman arrested for crack pipe after alleged theft

ANacogdoches woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from her formerneighbor Thursday morning.

Accordingto the Nacogdoches Police Report, Shawna Ward, 40, entered the Pearl Streetresidence while her neighbor was asleep.

Thereport says the Ward took the victim's wallet out of her purse.

Accordingto the report, the victim called police and told officers she woke up whileWard was in the living room.

Whenofficers arrived on scene they found Ward and the victim's wallet.

Wardconfessed to being at the residence without permission and stealing the wallet.

Thereport says Ward gave officers a false name because she had violated her parolewarrant.

Wardwas arrested and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail, once at the jail anofficer found that Ward had tried to conceal a crack pipe in the back seat ofthe patrol car.

Wardwas charged with burglary of a habitation, failure to indentify and possessionof drug paraphernalia.

