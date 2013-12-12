Nacogdoches man arrested for running from police after alleged criminal trespassing

A Nacogdoches man was arrested after trespassing and running from police Wednesday night.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, the management at Austin Place Apartments reported to officers that Eric Stevenson, 32, was trespassing on the property.

The report says that when officers arrived to the North Street location Stevenson fled on foot.

According the report, after a short pursuit Stevenson was caught and taken into custody.

Stevenson is charged with evading arrest.

