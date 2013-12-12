Past leaders inducted into Angelina Co. Business Hall of Fame

A few prominent East Texasbusiness leaders have a new place in history. The Angelina County Chamber of Commerceinducted three people into its Business Hall of Fame.

This year's inductees areColonel "Cal" Chambers who established Texas Foundries. Inc. thefirst malleable Iron Foundry in the Southwest &began operation in 1939,past president of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, help establishedMemorial Hospital and Southland Paper Mill.

W.R. Beaumier a former general manager of theLufkin Daily News. The newspaperman was awarded the George Washington HonorMedal by the Freedom Foundation.

H.J. Shands prominent banker and formerchamber of commerce president and vice president of the First State Bank Co, ofLufkin in 1938 and president in 1960.

Board Chairman Dr. Sid Robertssays it was the commitment and dedication of these individuals that helped to makeAngelina County what it is today.

"It is important torecognize the leadership of the past so that we can continue that leadershiptoday and develop the business and the community," said Roberts.

"I really appreciate thechamber recognizing my grandfather, he was really a sweet kind, generousperson, he worked very hard in the community," said Jay Shands, grandsonof honoree, H.J. Shands.

The honoree's plaques willbe added to the hall of fame wall and displayed at the entrance of Kurth MemorialLibrary.

