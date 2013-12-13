Lufkin man arrested for alleged burglary in three-year-old case

A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday for a burglary he committed in 2010.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tony Ray Mckind Jr., 21, entered a Davisville Rd. residence without the homeowner's permission on October 20th, 2010 and stole a 40 inch Toshiba television.

The affidavit says , McKind broke a window to get inside the house. Officer Malone with the Lufkin Police Department says there were dry blood drops on the wooden deck near the broken window. Blood samples were collected and sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Austin.

On January 14, 2013, results from the crime lab showed the samples matched Mckind's DNA.

According to the affidavit, Detective Glawson contacted the victim and asked if she knew McKind. The victim told the detective she didn't know Mckind and he never would have had a reason to be at her house.

The affidavit says, McKind was serving time in the Texas Department of Correction in Mineral Wells Texas, for other burglary charges ranging from September 2010 to March 2011.

Detective Glawson traveled to Mineral Wells were he obtained a second check swab from McKind to be sent off for a final confirmation.

Glawson asked McKind if he had ever been to the Davisville Rd. residence and he said no.

The affidavit say, on April 8th, 2013 McKind's second check swab was a match to the blood drops collected on the scene.

Mckind was arrested for burglary and failure to identify, his bond is set at $1,500.

