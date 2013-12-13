Academy Ballet Company hosts 11th annual Nutcracker performance

Friday afternoon students from across Angelina County got into the holiday spirit with a performance of the Nutcracker.

Elementary students filled the seats in the Lufkin Middle School auditorium to enjoy the holiday classic.

This is the 11th year the Academy Ballet Company has put on the performance, the dancers range from kindergarten to seniors in high school.

Academy of Gymnastics and Dance owner Darlene Atkinson says the goal of the performances is to fill a need in the community.

"Some of our students were traveling to be a part of ballet company performance where they could do children's parts so we saw a need and started the Nutcracker 11 years ago to meet that need," said Atkinson.

The company's final performance is at 7:00 p.m. at the Lufkin Middle School. Tickets are $8 and available at the door.

