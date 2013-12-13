DPS increasing patrols during holiday season

Starting Friday the TexasDepartment of Public Safety will increase DWI patrol on Texas highways.

The extra patrols will bein effect for a 21-day period, starting December 13th until January 2nd.

Troopers will focus the DWI patrols in high-risk locations during times where alcohol- related crashes happen most often.

"Historically overthe holidays there seem to be an increase in alcohol related crashes and otherincidents so we'll be out there with additional units statewide to make aneffort to detour that. Our hope is that everyone would have a safe happyholiday season," said David Hendry, DPS Spokesperson.

Trooper David Hendryencourages drivers to take weather into account and give plenty of time to getto and from your destination.

Hendry says officers willalso be looking for unsafe driving behaviors.

