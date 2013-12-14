Nacogdoches man arrested after leading deputies on a short chase

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday after leading sheriffdeputies on a short chase.

According to the Nacogdoches Sheriff's report, deputiesobserved a suspicious vehicle parked at a cemetery on County Road 712.

The report says, Jay Van Coutee Jr., 18, fled from lawenforcement in his vehicle when deputies attempted to contact him.

After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped and Coutee wasarrested.

Coutee was charged with evading arrested, possession of a prohibitedweapon and possession of marijuana.

