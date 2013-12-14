Nacogdoches church helps continue a community holiday tradition

The aroma of fresh pancakes filledMast Hall in downtown Nacogdoches as the community gathered for a treasuredtradition.

"I get to eat those yummy pancakes," saidScarlett Allen.

Breakfast with Santa has been a holidayfavorite hosted by the Hotel Fredonia, but since the hotel's closure the annualtradition was in jeopardy.

But in the spirit of giving, theInternational Church Dream Center stepped up to take over.

"We decided to take this on theTuesday before Thanksgiving," said Jason Ellis, Student Ministry Pastor.

Saturday morning families enjoyed anall you can eat buffet of pancakes as well as some quality time with Santahimself.

"The innocence and the love inchildren's eyes, they're just beautiful," said David Stanley.

Scott Allen and his wife brought theirtwo children to see Santa, he says they've been going for the past three years,spending quality time and creating holiday memories.

"It's just fun, fun for them toget dresses up a little bit, get a picture with Santa, tell Santa what theywant for Christmas and hang out together as a family," said Allen.

During the breakfast Santa greets eachtable and shares a story, as a part of what he calls a Santa ministry hereminds families the true meaning of Christmas.

"It's a good time of the year it'snot just gifts and presents and sales, its Jesus' birthday," said Stanley.

If you missed breakfast with Santathis Saturday you can catch the event next weekend.

Saturday December 21st at Mast Hallfrom 7:30a.m until 11:30 a.m.

Reservations are advised,but walk-ins will be accepted if there's room.

